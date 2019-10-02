qba

QB&A with Trent Dilfer: The importance of keeping local players in the Central Valley

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football and anything else in the football world.

This week's topics include:

  • Takeaways from Fresno State's 30-17 win against New Mexico State

  • The importance of keeping local players in the Central Valley when they go to college


  • Was the hit that injured Josh Allen a dirty play?

  • How the Raiders are preparing for their game in London
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    sportsfresno statenflqbacollege football
    Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    QBA
    QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Josh Allen adapts as Bills start 2-0
    QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Dogs fall short at USC, but lots to like
    QB&A with Trent Dilfer: A bigger win than the '92 Freedom Bowl?
    THE SEASON FINALE OF QB&A: Derek Carr post Super Bowl Interview & Preview for 'Inside The Huddle'
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Trial begins for woman accused of killing Exeter police officer
    $4 million grant aims to educate local students about vaping dangers
    Final inspections underway as Big Fresno Fair prepares for 136th year
    Two found guilty of helping man accused of killing Newman police officer try to escape to Mexico
    High school folklorico class helping students in more ways than one
    Iceberg larger than Los Angeles breaks off Antarctic shelf
    FFA and 4-H students keep up on school at the Big Fresno Fair
    Show More
    Teen given birth control implant at school without parent's permission
    Cocktail bar coming to downtown Fresno after winning business competition
    Father arrested for child endangerment after police find marijuana grow
    Community garden to bring row crops, walking paths to southwest Fresno
    Through muddled memory, woman remembers her pimp confessing to murder
    More TOP STORIES News