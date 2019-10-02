This week's topics include:
QB&A with Trent Dilfer: The importance of keeping local players in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football and anything else in the football world.
Takeaways from Fresno State's 30-17 win against New Mexico State The importance of keeping local players in the Central Valley when they go to college Was the hit that injured Josh Allen a dirty play? How the Raiders are preparing for their game in London
