This week's topics include:
QBA with Trent Dilfer: After Bulldogs loss to Air Force 'You gotta address the things that got you in trouble'
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football and anything else in the football world.
What went wrong for the Bulldogs in Colorado Springs How the Bulldogs can rebound against UNLV What's working for the 5-0 49ers What's leading to Jimmy Garapolo's success as a starting quarterback Who loses first, the Patriots or the 49ers How does an extra week help Oakland against Green Bay
