qba

QBA with Trent Dilfer: After Bulldogs loss to Air Force 'You gotta address the things that got you in trouble'

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football and anything else in the football world.

This week's topics include:

  • What went wrong for the Bulldogs in Colorado Springs

  • How the Bulldogs can rebound against UNLV

  • What's working for the 5-0 49ers

  • What's leading to Jimmy Garapolo's success as a starting quarterback

  • Who loses first, the Patriots or the 49ers

  • How does an extra week help Oakland against Green Bay
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    sportsnflqbacollege footballfresno state bulldogs
    Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    QBA
    QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Raiders have a statement win in London
    QB&A with Trent Dilfer: The importance of keeping local players in the Central Valley
    QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Josh Allen adapts as Bills start 2-0
    QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Dogs fall short at USC, but lots to like
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Man and woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in southwest Fresno
    1 killed, 5 injured in two-vehicle crash in Tulare County
    12-year-old Merced student arrested for threatening to blow up local middles schools
    Washington Nationals heading to World Series after sweeping Cardinals
    Accused of killing estranged wife and her mother, Alan Dupras dies in custody
    USGS reports magnitude-4.7 quake hit near Hollister
    Fresno County road closed, homes evacuated due to gas leak
    Show More
    'It's surreal leaving:' Jerry Dyer's last day as Fresno police chief
    Evidence of sexual abuse mounts against Fresno Anglican priest, defense dismisses it
    City leaders: State's homelessness crisis caused by more than lack of housing
    Fresno FC head to playoffs as future of season remains uncertain
    15-year-old teen vandalized Vietnam War Memorial, police say
    More TOP STORIES News