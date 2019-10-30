This week's topics include:
QBA with Trent Dilfer: Raiders need to learn how to finish "You can call (Watson) Michael Jordan but Michael Jordan got his shot blocked too"
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football and anything else in the football world.
Where the Bulldogs go after loss to Colorado State Jorge Reyna's play in 4th quarter Trip to Hawaii Raiders inability to finish What Oakland can do in return from roadtrip Message to Josh Allen after 3 fumbles How much praise should Kyle Shanahan get for Niners' 7-0 start
This week's topics include:
