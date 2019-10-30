qba

QBA with Trent Dilfer: Raiders need to learn how to finish "You can call (Watson) Michael Jordan but Michael Jordan got his shot blocked too"

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football and anything else in the football world.

This week's topics include:

  • Where the Bulldogs go after loss to Colorado State

  • Jorge Reyna's play in 4th quarter

  • Trip to Hawaii

  • Raiders inability to finish


  • What Oakland can do in return from roadtrip

  • Message to Josh Allen after 3 fumbles

  • How much praise should Kyle Shanahan get for Niners' 7-0 start
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    sportsfresno stateqbacollege footballfresno state bulldogs
    Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    QBA
    QBA with Trent Dilfer: Carr has to learn from his mistakes
    QBA with Trent Dilfer: After Bulldogs loss to Air Force 'You gotta address the things that got you in trouble'
    QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Raiders have a statement win in London
    QB&A with Trent Dilfer: The importance of keeping local players in the Central Valley
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    PG&E to credit customers hit by power outages: Gov. Gavin Newsom
    Man stabbed to death in what police believe was 'senseless act of violence'
    Former Lemoore councilwoman will be sent to state hospital for treatment
    After days without, power trickles back on for Mariposa Co.
    Hilmar High School dazzles with homecoming floats
    Family forgives, judge rejects excuses from convicted Fresno Co. murderer
    School badges list phone sex line instead of suicide prevention number
    Show More
    Family of boy killed in SoCal school fight files claim against school district
    Getty Fire cause: Wind carried tree branch into power line, officials say
    Fresno Unified monitoring air quality, students' outdoor activity
    Amgen Tour of California cycling race placed on hiatus, will not return in 2020
    Fresno FC announces it's done in Fresno
    More TOP STORIES News