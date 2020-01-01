Sports

QBA with Trent Dilfer: Raiders need to stick with Carr on move to Vegas

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- ABC30's Bri Mellon recently had a conversation with Trent Dilfer, a former NFL quarterback who was a Fresno State Bulldog. Dilfer was the quarterback for the 2000 Ravens that won the Super Bowl.

Topics they discussed include:

Which QB should be drafted #1 overall?

Reaction to Kalen DeBoer being hired as the newest head coach at Fresno State.

Will the Raiders stick with Derek Carr at QB?

Super Bowl predictions

How will the 49ers fare in the postseason?

How will Firebaugh's Josh Allen fare in his first-ever postseason appearance?
