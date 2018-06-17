Quake detected in Mexico City after National Team upsets Germany

Fans in Mexico City are apparently so powerful, they're registering on the Richter Scale.
Officials in Mexico said an "artificial quake" was reported in Mexico City that was possibly caused by "massive jumps during the goal from the Mexico national soccer team."
Mexico upset Germany, the defending champion, 1-0 Sunday.
The loss meant Germany became the third defending champion in the last 16 years to lose its opening match at the World Cup.
