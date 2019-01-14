OAKLAND RAIDERS

Oakland Raiders reportedly to talk with officials about possibility of another season at the Coliseum

EMBED </>More Videos

The Oakland Raiders are going to talk with Oakland officials one more time about the possibility of playing another season at the Coliseum. (KGO-TV)

Brandon Behle
OAKLAND, Calif. --
The Raiders might play another season in Oakland after all.

The Oakland Raiders are reportedly going to talk with Oakland officials one more time about the possibility of playing another season at the Coliseum.

Owner Mark Davis is set to meet with officials from the Coliseum Authority that runs the stadium on Friday to discuss a lease extension. The public agenda for the meeting posted on the Coliseum Authority's website says Davis will meet with executive director Scott McKibben in closed session over the terms of an extension.

The Bay Area News Group first reported that the sides planned to resume negotiations. The Raiders declined to comment.


Oakland filed a lawsuit against the Raiders and the NFL in December seeking damages over the team's move to Las Vegas. Davis and the team pulled out of the team's lease extension days later, indicating the team could be playing elsewhere next season.

The Raiders had pulled their $7.5 million lease offer for 2019 off the table last month after the city of Oakland sued the team and the NFL over a planned move to Las Vegas in 2020 where they will play in a new $1.8 billion, 65,000-seat stadium. The team held a groundbreaking for their future corporate headquarters and practice facility near Las Vegas on Monday.

The NFL has said a decision is needed sometime around the Super Bowl so the league can start making the 2019 schedule.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsOakland Raidersoakland coliseumnflfootballu.s. & worldOaklandLas Vegas
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OAKLAND RAIDERS
Raiders GM Mike Mayock says Jon Gruden has 'final say'
After interviewing years ago, Mike Mayock excited to finally be a Raider
Raiders hire draft analyst Mike Mayock as general manager
Staffs from 49ers, Raiders to coach Senior Bowl
More Oakland Raiders
SPORTS
Kings, Wild meet in search of recapturing some earlier success
LA Galaxy re-sign midfielder Emmanuel Boateng
Streaking Sharks figure to get test vs. Penguins
Sharks sign F Marcus Sorensen to 2-year extension
More Sports
Top Stories
Both directions of I-5 over Grapevine reopen after snow halts traffic
PG&E to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, CEO resigns
Here's how PG&E filing for bankruptcy may affect you
Labor contract dispute could leave some doctors at Saint Agnes out of job
Law enforcement send out warning after fentanyl overdose leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
'We just want a fair contract:' Court workers to strike if agreement not met
Mother drove drunk to 'teach her son a lesson,' police say
Mariposa businesses start to feel impact of shutdown
Show More
Hazmat situation in Tower District linked to fentanyl overdose
J. Crew in Fig Garden Village will close this month
Mexican police find smuggling tunnel crossing border into Ariz.
Charging documents reveal suspect's tactics, horrific new details in Jayme Closs kidnapping
LAUSD teachers push for reinvestment on 1st day of strike
More News