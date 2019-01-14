OAKLAND, Calif. --The Raiders might play another season in Oakland after all.
The Oakland Raiders are reportedly going to talk with Oakland officials one more time about the possibility of playing another season at the Coliseum.
Owner Mark Davis is set to meet with officials from the Coliseum Authority that runs the stadium on Friday to discuss a lease extension. The public agenda for the meeting posted on the Coliseum Authority's website says Davis will meet with executive director Scott McKibben in closed session over the terms of an extension.
The Bay Area News Group first reported that the sides planned to resume negotiations. The Raiders declined to comment.
Oakland filed a lawsuit against the Raiders and the NFL in December seeking damages over the team's move to Las Vegas. Davis and the team pulled out of the team's lease extension days later, indicating the team could be playing elsewhere next season.
The Raiders had pulled their $7.5 million lease offer for 2019 off the table last month after the city of Oakland sued the team and the NFL over a planned move to Las Vegas in 2020 where they will play in a new $1.8 billion, 65,000-seat stadium. The team held a groundbreaking for their future corporate headquarters and practice facility near Las Vegas on Monday.
The NFL has said a decision is needed sometime around the Super Bowl so the league can start making the 2019 schedule.