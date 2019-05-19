Rain delays D1 baseball final to Tuesday, possibly Wednesday

Cougars currently up 4-2 in the bottom of the 4th inning. Will have move than 48 hours to think about that lead. @ABC30 https://t.co/YtpsYI0pGZ — Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) May 19, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Of the 11 baseball and softball championship games played Friday and Saturday at Fresno State, ten featured a local team from the Central Valley. With rain in the forecast, the CIF Central Section elected to move games up to 4 p.m. Saturday instead of trying to make them up on Tuesday. But the rain got the better of a few teams.At Pete Beiden Field, #8 Frontier (Bakersfield) met #6 Clovis for the D-I baseball title. With head coach James Patrick set to retire after 34 years of coaching, the Cougars looked to send their longtime coach off with a championship. The game was suspended in the bottom of the fourth and will resume Tuesday or Wednesday in Clovis.The day opened with #7 Chowchilla beating #5 Monache 4-1 in the D-IV final for the Tribe's first title since 2008. "We couldn't even throw the ball at the beginning of the year to here we are," said head coach Jeff Palmer. "Just an amazing, amazing feeling."Over at Margie Wright Diamond #7 Washington Union beat #4 Fowler 4-0 for the Panthers first title since 2010. Georgia commit Sydney Kuma pitched a complete game one hit shutout.#1 Kingsburg beat #2 Hanford 12-8. Marissa Gonzales hit an RBI triple off the wall in right center for Kingsburg. In the next pitch, Taryn Irigoyen puts it in play and Gonzalez made a play, sliding around the tag at home plate to give the Vikings the lead. The Bullpups came back to tie it at 4-4 before an eight run inning for the Vikings.In D-III Templeton beat top seeded Dinuba 3-2.Friday night #2 Liberty (Madera Ranchos) beat #1 Minarets 2-1 for the D-V crown and #1 San Joaquin Memorial stormed back to beat #2 Sanger 3-2 in nine innings in the D-II final.In softball #2 Central Valley Christian shutout #5 Foothill 7-0 for the D-VI title and #3 Stockdale beat #5 Bullard 1-0 in the D-I final.