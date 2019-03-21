Red Bull stunt lights up skies over LA

The wingsuits left a trail of flames over the downtown L.A. skyline.
On Twitter, some people reported seeing what they thought was a meteor or even a UFO.
But closeup video showed two people in wingsuits trailing sparks behind them in the air.
What is this flying item on fire above downtown Los Angeles? pic.twitter.com/3tUu0jKL8L— dennis hegstad (@dennishegstad) March 21, 2019
Red Bull Air Force pic.twitter.com/jVtFZldJ5p— Jeremiah Davis (@ThatOneBlondKid) March 21, 2019
It wasn't immediately clear if the stunt was for a commercial or another project by the company.
Even the LAPD sought to reassure the public, tweeting: "PSA: A meteor did not crash into Downtown Los Angeles, and no, it's not an alien invasion...just a film shoot. This is Tinseltown after all."
PSA: A meteor did not crash into Downtown Los Angeles, and no, it's not an alien invasion...just a film shoot. This is Tinseltown after all. pic.twitter.com/6QFY3uHbrt— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 21, 2019