SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

REPORT: San Francisco Giants to announce AT&T Park name change to Oracle Park

EMBED </>More Videos

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants will announce Thursday that the stadium will be renamed, "Oracle Park." It's a 20-year deal. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO --
Say goodbye to AT&T Park. The Giants' stadium is getting a new name.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants will announce Thursday that the stadium will be renamed, "Oracle Park." It's a 20-year deal.

AT&T's naming rights were set to end after next season, the company confirmed to ABC7 News that they have decided to not renew their naming rights sponsorship with the San Francisco Giants.

This will be the park's fourth name since it opened in 2000-- starting with PacBell Park, SBC, and then AT&T.

FULL STATEMENT FROM AT&T:
"We have decided to not renew our naming rights sponsorship with the San Francisco Giants, including AT&T Park. We've had a great relationship with the Giants over the years, and we remain committed to our employees and customers in the Bay Area. This decision was part of our continuous evaluation of our corporate sponsorship portfolio nationwide."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsSan Francisco GiantsoracleAT&TbaseballAT&T Park
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
Giants strike naming-rights deal with Oracle as AT&T deal ends
Giants land versatile Breyvic Valera from Orioles for cash
The year that ... : What we'd bet baseball in 2018 will be remembered for forever
Switch-pitcher Pat Venditte agrees to 1-year deal with Giants
More San Francisco Giants
SPORTS
Sharks attempt to upend red-hot Golden Knights
Kyle Kuzma rebounds with career-high 41 points in three quarters
Chargers turning to Nick Rose for kickoff duties
Chargers pick Nick Rose to handle wild-card game kickoffs
More Sports
Top Stories
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Health officials give SF McDonald's approval after patron brings dead raccoon inside
Joshua Tree to remain open; staff will be around to keep it clean
Man says he accidentally killed girl's puppy with pellet rifle
What happens to Sears warranties, gift cards if they liquidate?
Sisters, ages 12 and 14, accused of killing their mother
Toyota recalls 1.7M vehicles in N. America to fix air bags
Man allegedly lured 12-year-old girl, raped her in New York
Show More
Naked man leads police on wrong way chase through two states
School's principal apologizes after throwing mock funeral
Merced family shares harrowing tale of escape from raging house fire
Westbound traffic closed on Ashlan near Peach after semi-truck hits apartment, hydrant
Man drives up to gas station, allegedly steals entire card reader at pump
More News