stephen curry

Steph Curry to announce donation to fund Howard University golf program, report says

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is reportedly helping finance the creation of competitive golf at Howard University.

RELATED: Warriors Schedule 2019-20: Golden State opens against Clippers, hosts Rockets Christmas Day

According to the Washington Post, Curry is planning a seven-figure donation to cover to cost of the program for six years. The two-time MVP will hold a news conference today at the historically black university to make the announcement.

RELATED: Warriors' 'Strength in Numbers' gives way to 'Faith in Youngsters'

Curry is an avid golfer and has even launched a mini-golf series called "Holey Moley" on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscoathletesgolden state warriorscollegegolfstephen curry
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STEPHEN CURRY
Howard bringing back golf with assist from Curry
Curry's security man Walker rejoining Warriors
Curry ready for rebuilt Warriors' 'new challenge'
Decimated Warriors already on to 'unfinished business'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire crews battle large apartment complex fire near Fresno State, several families displaced
Family mourns woman killed in central Fresno DUI crash
Women robbed at gunpoint outside baby store in River Park
Driver who crashed into parked vehicles, killing woman charged with DUI
Rescue crews search for man who went missing in Merced River
Firefighters prepare for peak wildfire season
CBP seize tons of marijuana in jalapeno shipment
Show More
DUI driver veers off Highway 41 in Fresno during high-speed chase
Suspected DUI driver's truck catches fire after collision on Hwy 168
Islamic State claims bombing at Afghanistan wedding that killed 63
Fresno State police chief David Huerta has died
Police investigating central Fresno stabbing watched a car hit one of their witnesses
More TOP STORIES News