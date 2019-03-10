Immanuel falls short in D-IV State Basketball Championship

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Immanuel Eagles took the floor at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento Saturday afternoon with their sights set on a Division-IV State Championship and in a game that went back and forth, the Eagles fell just short. Ribet Academy out of Los Angeles uses a 14-3 run late in the 4th quarter to break a 46-46 tie en route to victory.Immanuel was down just two after the first quarter and one at halftime. Sophomore guard Shawn Rodgers led the Eagles with 14 points, while Jordan Rodriguez and Kaleb Daglish each chipped in 10 points. Winston Williams took control of the glass, grabbing 18 rebounds while adding 7 points in 31 minutes.The Eagles were going for a State Championship after locking up their sixth straight Central Section Championship at Selland Arena earlier this month."The ride here being able to get to this point, all the games at home we were able to win, make the state playoff run and all those things, just how proud I am of those guys," said Head Coach Chris Woods.