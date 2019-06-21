Sports

Houston Rockets' star Chris Paul to be part of 'Space Jam 2' cast: Reports

The cast of "Space Jam 2," starring LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, will include James' new teammate, Anthony Davis, as well as Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard,Golden State Warriors swingman Klay Thompson and James' Banana Boat pal Chris Paul, according to multiple reports.

WNBA great Diana Taurasi also will have a role in the film, as will the Ogwumike sisters, Nneka and Chiney, according to the reports. The Ogwumikes play for the Los Angeles Sparks.

The cast was first reported by LakeShowWorld.com.

In September, James announced that "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler would produce and "Random Acts of Flyness" creator Terence Nance would direct.

RELATED: Ryan Coogler to produce LeBron James' 'Space Jam 2'

James and longtime business partner Maverick Carter had been in talks to make a "Space Jam" flick for more than five years. The original 1996 box-office smash starred Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny.

Filming was expected to start during the 2019 NBA offseason.

SEE ALSO: How good were Barkley's Monstar teammates?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmoviesmoviehouston rocketshollywoodmovie newsnbaespnklay thompson
Copyright © 2019 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Show More
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News