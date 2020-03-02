Sports

Santa Anita Park sees 9th horse death of current racing season

ARCADIA, Calif. -- A horse died at Santa Anita Park after suffering an injury in a turf race, marking the ninth such death of the current racing season that began in late December.

Chosen Vessel fractured his left front ankle on Saturday and was transported to the track's equine hospital for X-rays and diagnostics.

It was determined the 5-year-old gelding suffered an "an unrecoverable injury" and was euthanized based on the recommendation from the attending veterinarian, according to an incident report from the track.

Prosecutor finds no criminal liability in series of Santa Anita horse deaths
EMBED More News Videos

Prosecutors found no evidence of animal cruelty or other crimes during an investigation into a spike in horse deaths at Santa Anita Park racetrack over the past year, according to a report issued Thursday.



Officials at the company that owns Santa Anita Park say there are far fewer deaths in this meet compared to last year because of improved safety conditions. The current racing season began Dec. 26.

At least 45 horses have died at the facility since December 2018.

Santa Anita and the sport of horse racing have faced increasing pressure from animal-rights activists in connection with the horse deaths.

Animal rights supporters are lobbying to end horse racing in California.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshorsesanimalanimal rights
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fight breaks out after babysitter refuses to give baby to intoxicated parents
3 injured, including 2 teens, in head-on DUI crash in Fresno Co.
Adventist Health Tulare patient in isolation as precaution for Coronavirus symptoms
Authorities announce 2nd coronavirus death in US
2 displaced after fire damages Fresno County home
Man arrested after barricading himself inside Fresno home
Wendy's rolls out breakfast on McDonald's free Egg McMuffin day
Show More
Selma police officer involved in multi-car crash, taken to hospital
100+ products that actually help fight coronavirus
Pete Buttigieg ends 2020 White House bid
Woman and child hospitalized after Selma shooting, police searching for suspect
First positive case of coronavirus in NYC, Governor Cuomo confirms
More TOP STORIES News