SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

San Francisco Giants vs Dodgers game postponed due to rain

EMBED </>More Videos

The strong storm hitting the Bay Area has caused the San Francisco Giants to postpone their game tonight at AT&T Park.

SAN FRANCISCO --
The strong storm hitting the Bay Area has caused the San Francisco Giants to postpone their game tonight at AT&T Park.

RELATED: Your AccuWeather forecast as Atmospheric River hits Bay Area

The Giants were scheduled to play the Los Angeles Dodgers at 7 p.m. -- right in the middle of the downpour. The game has been rescheduled for April 28th at 1:05 p.m.

Tomorrow's game will be played at 3:05 p.m., which is two hours later than scheduled.

It's the first rainout at AT&T Park in 12 years.

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.

Click here for more information on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale.

Click here for more stories and videos related to the San Francisco Giants.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsSan Francisco GiantsMLBrainwindstormSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
AccuWeather Forecast: Skies mostly clear, cold temps in early morning
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
Dodgers rout Giants, head to NL West tiebreaker vs Rockies
Dodgers clinch sixth straight playoff trip, beat Giants
Kershaw can lock up postseason spot for Dodgers with win
Dodgers' postseason hopes on the line in series vs. Giants.
Turner, Dodgers beat Giants 3-1, move closer to playoff spot
More San Francisco Giants
SPORTS
LeBron James praises Brandon Ingram after Lakers' first preseason win
Zlatan Ibrahimovic transfer not on AC Milan radar - Leonardo
Hyun-Jin Ryu gives Dodgers' rotation another dominant force
Jason Collins looks to future as Lakers celebrate their first Pride Night
Ryu sharp, Dodgers hit 3 HRs, beat Braves 6-0 in NLDS opener
More Sports
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News