The strong storm hitting the Bay Area has caused the San Francisco Giants to postpone their game tonight at AT&T Park.The Giants were scheduled to play the Los Angeles Dodgers at 7 p.m. -- right in the middle of the downpour. The game has been rescheduled for April 28th at 1:05 p.m.Tomorrow's game will be played at 3:05 p.m., which is two hours later than scheduled.It's the first rainout at AT&T Park in 12 years.