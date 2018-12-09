HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

SJM, Strathmore and Hilmar a win away from a state title

Local HS football teams heading to state championships

Local HS football teams heading to state championships
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Three local high school football teams are still alive to play for a state championship.

San Joaquin Memorial (14-0) beat Tulare Union (13-1) Saturday night at Bob Mathias Stadium 69-25 to advance to their first ever state championship. The Panthers will play Lawndale (13-2) 12/15 at 4:00 p.m. at Cerritos College for the D-2A state title. The game will be broadcast live on Spectrum and NBC Sports Bay Area.

In the D-6AA state championship it's a rematch of last year's meeting between Strathmore (13-1) and Hilmar (12-2). The game will be played at Atwater HS on Sat. Dec. 15 at 6:00 p.m. The game will be streamed online at NFHS Network. Strathmore won last year's meeting 53-52 in double overtime en route to a state title.

Friday night Central (13-1) lost 84-46 to Folsom (13-1) in the D-1AA NorCal Championship. Saturday Central Valley Christian (12-3) fell 43-14 to Pleasant Valley (10-3) in the D-4AA state final.
