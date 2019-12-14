sports

Southwest Fresno pee-wee football team preparing for national championship game

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A team of pee-wee football players from southwest Fresno is getting ready to play in a national championship game.

The Edison Tigers are in Canton, Ohio for the Football Hall of Fame.

The team shutout a team from Montana beating them 26 to 0 on Thursday.

On Friday, they beat a team from New Jersey 32 to 8, which secured their spot in Sunday morning's championship game.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnofootballsports flashgood sportssports
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS
Londyn Davis named the fastest 6-year-old in Texas
Youth football team from southwest Fresno invited to world championship
Visalia Rawhide gets new ownership
'Now it's time to live': Tedford resigns as head coach of Fresno State football
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Small fire breaks out at Fresno elementary school, students evacuated
30-year-old found shot several times in Tulare
House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
Man dies after shooting in Earlimart
LAPD officer arrested after allegedly fondling corpse
Fallen Navy sailor brought home ahead of Saturday funeral
PG&E repairing power pole on Olive and Polk after crash
Show More
More than 40 exotic pets abandoned in Texas apartment
Man arrested after running from scene of DUI crash involving a semi
Danny Aiello, 'Do the Right Thing' star, dies at 86
Madera County deputy involved in 3-car crash, CHP says
Woman sexually assaulted in Riverside as husband slept next to her
More TOP STORIES News