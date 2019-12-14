Southwest Fresno pee-wee football team preparing for national championship game

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A team of pee-wee football players from southwest Fresno is getting ready to play in a national championship game.The Edison Tigers are in Canton, Ohio for the Football Hall of Fame.The team shutout a team from Montana beating them 26 to 0 on Thursday.On Friday, they beat a team from New Jersey 32 to 8, which secured their spot in Sunday morning's championship game.