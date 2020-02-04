kobe bryant

Sports Illustrated honors Lakers legend Kobe Bryant with 100-page special edition

A little over one week after the death of Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant, Sports Illustrated announced it is paying tribute to the NBA legend.

The sports magazine tweeted that the 100-page special edition will be released Friday. It is available to order online at $15.99, plus shipping and handling.

The Twitter announcement was posted at 8:24 a.m. Tuesday. It is unclear if the timing was coincidental or was a tribute to Bryant's jersey numbers: 8 and 24.

Bryant and eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter, were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Jan. 26.

RELATED: Newly released 911 calls detail moments following helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others

The weather conditions at the time of the crash are just one of the factors the National Transportation Safety Board is looking into as part of their investigation into the cause of the tragedy.

Bryant spent his entire 20-year professional career with the Lakers. Tributes to the charismatic shooting guard have poured in from around the world, with fans flocking to a makeshift memorial at Staples Center to a mural on a basketball court in the Philippines.



Official plans for the funeral have not yet been announced.
