Scoreboard
HS Boys Basketball State Playoffs
HSBB Memorial 61 Bishop ODowd 66
HSBB CVC 53 Ribet Academy 60
HSBB Argonaut 49 Dinuba 62
HSBB Brookside Christian 69 Immanuel 74
HSBB Kerman 50 Orange Vista 56
HSBB Moreau Catholic 84 Clovis West 79
HS Girls Basketball State Playoffs
HSGB Memorial 51 Eastside College Prep 42
HSGB Mariposa County 40 Caruthers 52
HSGB Central 53 Menlo School 67
HSGB Cosumnes Oaks 52 Clovis 43
HSGB Sierra 62 Coalinga 60
HSGB Linfield Christian 41 Sierra Pacific 54
HS Boys Soccer State Playoffs
HSBS Le Grand 3 Hilmar 5
HSBS Central 1 Bellarmine College Prep 3
HSBS Madera South 3 University 2
Sports Report February 28, 2019
