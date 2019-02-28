high school sports

Sports Report February 28, 2019

EMBED <>More Videos

Scores and highlights from CIF State Playoffs

By
Updated an hour ago
Scoreboard

HS Boys Basketball State Playoffs

HSBB Memorial 61 Bishop ODowd 66
HSBB CVC 53 Ribet Academy 60
HSBB Argonaut 49 Dinuba 62
HSBB Brookside Christian 69 Immanuel 74
HSBB Kerman 50 Orange Vista 56
HSBB Moreau Catholic 84 Clovis West 79

HS Girls Basketball State Playoffs

HSGB Memorial 51 Eastside College Prep 42
HSGB Mariposa County 40 Caruthers 52
HSGB Central 53 Menlo School 67
HSGB Cosumnes Oaks 52 Clovis 43
HSGB Sierra 62 Coalinga 60

HSGB Linfield Christian 41 Sierra Pacific 54

HS Boys Soccer State Playoffs

HSBS Le Grand 3 Hilmar 5
HSBS Central 1 Bellarmine College Prep 3
HSBS Madera South 3 University 2
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportshigh school sports
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
HS Brackets released for state playoffs
Buchanan HS raises money to help teen with severed spinal cord
Basketball team accused of triplet trickery
Parents of wrestler who cut dreadlocks thank supporters
TOP STORIES
Series of random shootings terrifies Fresno County families
Updated an hour ago
Fire at apartment complex in Central Fresno, several residents evacuated
Updated an hour ago
'It's terrifying': Fresno school blocks YouTube over Momo Challenge
911 calls released in 131-vehicle pileup that killed teacher
Who is throwing rocks at cars and shattering windows near Los Banos?
Tahoe Ski Season extended thanks to record snowfall
Woman gets 15 years for brutal beating in SoCal
Show More
Couple buys 45 hotel rooms for homeless in the snow
PG&E: Company's equipment may have ignited Camp Fire
Californians lose millions of dollars in recycling deposits
Gas from Tulare County Dairy Farms being delivered to Calgren, SoCalGas
Hyundai, Kia recall over 500K vehicles as fire risk spreads
More TOP STORIES News