Do you know this A’s fan? We’d like to find him, hook him up with some new Oakland A’s gear that doesn’t smell like beer.

Much love from Hero-Town, buddy.

(H/T to @Jared_Carrabis)

UPDATE: We found him! Now dry, the Oakland native and current NY resident is John Spencer. We'll be sending John a care package and we'll host him at a game next season. Thanks for representing the A's in New York, John!

Met up with the guy who threw beer on me. He apologized and took me out for drinks. We had a good time. Spread love

