NEW YORK --An Athletics fan was doused with beer by a Yankees fan at a game between the two baseball teams on Wednesday night, as seen in a video that was shared on Instagram by user Chris Crak.
Fans of both teams were quick to criticize the Yankees fan for his behavior.
The next day the A's put out a call on social media to ID the fan.
Do you know this A’s fan? We’d like to find him, hook him up with some new Oakland A’s gear that doesn’t smell like beer.— Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) October 4, 2018
Much love from Hero-Town, buddy.
(H/T to @Jared_Carrabis) pic.twitter.com/ltthrqCc7z
Turns out he's an Oakland native named John Spencer who's living in New York.
The Athletics even said they'd send him a care package.
UPDATE: We found him! Now dry, the Oakland native and current NY resident is John Spencer. We’ll be sending John a care package and we’ll host him at a game next season. Thanks for representing the A’s in New York, John! #RootedInOakland #HeroTown pic.twitter.com/jBnlzqXOGX— Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) October 4, 2018
But in a further twist of fate, on Friday Spencer tweeted that the Yankees fan who doused him has since apologized and taken him out for drinks.
Met up with the guy who threw beer on me. He apologized and took me out for drinks. We had a good time. Spread love pic.twitter.com/GyWJ9wviB4— John Spencer (@johnnyplaydrums) October 5, 2018
No beers were thrown.