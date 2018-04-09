Start of the Grizzlies baseball season comes with new owners and a new focus on customer experience

The countdown is on until the first pitch is thrown at Chukchansi Park this season and the Fresno Grizzlies couldn't be more ready to play at home.Fresno Grizzlies President Derek Franks said, "We play as the Fresno Tacos for the first time in club history, we play as our alter ego. So its Taco Tuesday to open the season, we're excited about that."Franks said the first 1,000 fans will get a free taco and you can even get a doctor's note to deal with your taco coma.This year fans will see some changes thanks to new owners."The kids zone all new inflatables, all new attractions all down the right field line, it will all be free," said Franks. "We'll never charge for your kids to do the fun zone attractions starting opening night ever again-- and of course we've lowered beer prices to $5 for draft beers every night of the year, it's not a special that last one night, but it's every night."The Grizzlies have simplified their seating map and the average ticket price is going down. The team also has a variety of promotions to get people in seats.Nearby business owners are excited about the start of the Grizzlies season. Tioga Sequoia Brewery is hoping to fill its space with people who enjoy craft beer.Mike Cruz, with Tioga Sequoia Brewery, said, "Whenever we do something big, there's this overflow of people wanting to experience other things downtown. Grizzlies are a big part of that. If we can all work together to do things around the same time, it helps bring more people and is a better experience for everyone downtown."Organizers of AlleyWave are hoping to entice fans to downtown during opening weekend. Another party is planned Saturday, April 14th off Broadway from noon to one a.m. and features music bars and food truck.The Grizzlies say in the future, they will be creating a social space along the left field line. They said while the game is the focus, they want to create a fan experience everyone can enjoy.You can experience that new energy this Tuesday night when the Fresno Grizzlies take on the Tacoma Rainiers. First pitch is 7:05 at the Chuk and you could even get free tacos.Also on opening night WBC Super Lightweight Champion and Central Valley Native Boxer Jose Ramirez will throw out the first pitch of the game and meet-and-greet fans at the park.