good sports

This Clovis High baseball coach is unlike any other

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "Stevie English is... we'd like to say that he's the heart of Clovis High baseball honestly," says Logan Poisall, one of his best friends and an assistant coach.

If you've caught a Clovis High baseball game over the last eight years, you will notice a couple of constants - James Patrick as the head coach and another member of the Cougars coaching staff, Steve English.

"He was born with Down syndrome and I don't know that he ever knew he was different than anybody else. He's always been really active with everybody," says Lavonne English, his mother.

"He was a student at Clovis High School and he kind of befriended us and we found that he absolutely loves baseball," head coach Patrick says.

Baseball has been good to Stevie and his relationship with Poisall has only grown over the years.

"We met in 3rd grade and ever since we've kind of just had a connection," Poisall says.

Steve joined the Cougars as a team manager in 2012 and after graduating high school, stayed on with the team and quickly earned a promotion.

"I think he kind of named himself a coach somewhere in there. He's now Coach English."

"He gets fired up sometimes, he likes to give signs. He will be giving signs and stuff and he likes to run the baseballs out to the umpires," says Poisall.

When Coach English isn't in the dugout, he goes to school at Fresno State's wayfinders program and holds down two jobs.

"He really loves sports, he plays basketball, bocce ball, he's bowling league. He's in a drama class at Fresno State, he would love to be an actor in Hollywood someday with Chris Pratt," says Steve's mom.

Adds Poisall:
"He brings a certain energy that kind of can uplift a team. Right when he walks in the dugout he'll give everybody a hug. I think just the relationship between him and the players is just something that's unmatched."

Just four games remain in the regular season for Clovis.

The next time you can catch Coach English in the dugout is Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. when Clovis hosts Central.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsclovisbaseballhigh school sportsgood sports
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOOD SPORTS
Good Sports: Visalia Rawhide announcer making history
Good Sports: Kamp Kendricks
Good Sports: Carter Kieboom
Good Sports: Fresno State track star Jestena Mattson
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News