Super Bowl 2020: What to know about times, game, halftime show

Here's what viewers need to know before football's biggest night:
Which teams are facing off? Who is expected to win?
The Kansas City Chiefs will go head to head against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.
The Chiefs are known for their high-powered offense, and the 49s have a reputation for their solid defense, so many sports aficionados say this game is truly a toss-up.
All eyes will be on the two quarterbacks. Patrick Mahomes is trying to cement is name as the next great, while Jimmy Garoppolo is aiming to show he can win big after years in Tom Brady's shadow.
Who is singing the National Anthem?
Grammy-nominated pop star Demi Lovato will be singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Super Bowl LIV.
Lovato has not performed live since 2018; before she was hospitalized for a drug overdose.
Who is flipping the coin to start the game?
As part of the NFL's 100th-year celebration of professional football, four 100-year-old military veterans will participate in the coin toss ceremony, including Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee.
Who's in the booth?
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will call their sixth Super Bowl, the most by an announcer/analyst team on one network.
Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino will be the rules analysts, Reporters Chris Myers (fifth Super Bowl) and Erin Andrews (third Super Bowl) will be on the sidelines.
Who's performing at the halftime show?
Latina superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are co-headlining the 2020 halftime show.
This year's performance is expected to feature more songs and more dancers than any other in Super Bowl history.
What can I expect from this year's crop of commercials?
Expect ads with several celebrity cameos, including Bud Light's look inside rapper Post Malone's brain, Bryan Cranston and Tracee Ellis Ross in a Mountain Dew-themed parody of "The Shining," and some Jonathan Van Ness on-brand glam for a Pop-Tarts spot.
Drag queens also make a historical debut in an ad for Sabra hummus.
Both President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg will broadcast ads during the Super Bowl. Each campaign spent an estimated $10 million on 60 seconds of airtime.
When and where can I watch the Super Bowl?
Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.
AT&T Now, Sling, Hulu, YouTube TV and fuboTV all have Fox. For those who don't subscribe to a streaming service, it will be available on the NFL's website.
More importantly, when and where can I watch the Puppy Bowl?
The Puppy Bowl kicks off on Animal Planet at 3 p.m. ET.
For its 16th year in a row, the two-hour event will help dozens of puppies and kittens find their forever homes.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.