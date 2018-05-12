TCU men's hoops walk-on surprised with scholarship

Owen Ashieris believed he was in trouble with police when an officer interrupted his meeting with the TCU men's basketball team.But hidden cameras captured the one-time walk-on player's terror turn instantly into joy.The Twitter account for the Horned Frogs team posted a clip of the 6'1" guard being surprised with documentation, certifying his scholarship for the spring semester.Despite playing minimal minutes for TCU this season, the 20-year-old earned the scholarship. Congratulations, Owen!