TCU men's hoops walk-on surprised with scholarship

FORT WORTH, Texas --Owen Ashieris believed he was in trouble with police when an officer interrupted his meeting with the TCU men's basketball team.
But hidden cameras captured the one-time walk-on player's terror turn instantly into joy.
The Twitter account for the Horned Frogs team posted a clip of the 6'1" guard being surprised with documentation, certifying his scholarship for the spring semester.
Despite playing minimal minutes for TCU this season, the 20-year-old earned the scholarship. Congratulations, Owen!
