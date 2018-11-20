Team of the Week: Central Valley Christian Cavaliers

The semifinals are usually close affairs but that just wasn't the case this past Friday night.This team scored 42 points in the first quarter. They finished with 61 and have booked a return to the valley championship game.Meet the Me-n-Ed's team of the week the Central Valley Christian cavaliers."When you can get this far and you're still playing and it's thanksgiving there's something special and it's not just good players but it's a good team who cares about each other and so that's always neat to be around," said Head Coach, Mason Hughes.The Cavaliers one of just five local teams left playing for a valley title the day after thanksgiving. To get there CVC was clicking on all cylinders to take a 61-0 halftime lead against Monache."It's always important to jump out early and they've done it a lot this year." Hughes said.With ten wins on the year--the Cavs have equaled their mark from last year. Like last year--standing in the way of a section title--fellow Visalia school Golden West.Stephen Hicks: "To be back in the title game is one thing but to be back against the team that beat you has got to be pretty cool right to be able to avenge last year's loss?""Yeah for sure that thing last year it hurt. We lost right at the end," Hughes said."Ever since last season ended I think we're all been ready and coming into playoffs I think we were almost rooting for Golden West as we were playing because we wanted it so bad," Spencer Morris, CVC senior, said.CVC hoping that experience--can get them over the hump."A bunch of our starters this year also got to play in the game last year and having that experience will help us in this year's game on Friday night."So that D-IV rematch is set. It'll be Central Valley Christian against Golden West and this year the Cavaliers will be hosting on Friday night. One more time our Me-n-Ed's team of the week the Central valley Christian Cavaliers.