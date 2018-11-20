HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Team of the Week: Central Valley Christian Cavaliers

EMBED </>More Videos

This team scored 42 points in the first quarter. They finished with 61 and have booked a return to the valley championship game.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The semifinals are usually close affairs but that just wasn't the case this past Friday night.

This team scored 42 points in the first quarter. They finished with 61 and have booked a return to the valley championship game.

Meet the Me-n-Ed's team of the week the Central Valley Christian cavaliers.

"When you can get this far and you're still playing and it's thanksgiving there's something special and it's not just good players but it's a good team who cares about each other and so that's always neat to be around," said Head Coach, Mason Hughes.

The Cavaliers one of just five local teams left playing for a valley title the day after thanksgiving. To get there CVC was clicking on all cylinders to take a 61-0 halftime lead against Monache.

"It's always important to jump out early and they've done it a lot this year." Hughes said.

With ten wins on the year--the Cavs have equaled their mark from last year. Like last year--standing in the way of a section title--fellow Visalia school Golden West.

Stephen Hicks: "To be back in the title game is one thing but to be back against the team that beat you has got to be pretty cool right to be able to avenge last year's loss?"

"Yeah for sure that thing last year it hurt. We lost right at the end," Hughes said.

"Ever since last season ended I think we're all been ready and coming into playoffs I think we were almost rooting for Golden West as we were playing because we wanted it so bad," Spencer Morris, CVC senior, said.

CVC hoping that experience--can get them over the hump.

"A bunch of our starters this year also got to play in the game last year and having that experience will help us in this year's game on Friday night."

So that D-IV rematch is set. It'll be Central Valley Christian against Golden West and this year the Cavaliers will be hosting on Friday night. One more time our Me-n-Ed's team of the week the Central valley Christian Cavaliers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sports
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Friday Night Football - Week 3 Playoffs
State officials cancel important high school sporting events due to poor air quality
Good Sports: 3 Central Valley high school quarterbacks join 10,000 passing yards club
Friday Night Football - Week 2 Playoffs
Team of the Week: Mount Whitney High School
More high school football
SPORTS
Oilers at early crossroads vs. Sharks
Me 'n' Ed's looks for hair flipping Fresno State fan to give free pizza
Peterson, Luff lead Kings to 2-0 win over Blues
Buddy Hield helps Kings turn back Russell Westbrook, Thunder
More Sports
Top Stories
8 people displaced by house fire in Planada
3 semi-trucks destroyed after catching fire in parking lot
Mercy Hospital Shooting: Chicago mourning 3 killed, including CPD officer
Central Fresno apartment complex without heat as temps drop
Troubleshooter: Popular kids tablet battery expands causing screen to shatter
UPDATE: Body found in Alviso Marina ID'd as missing 49ers fan, coroner confirms
Abandoned house catches fire in Southeast Fresno
"We're playing beer pong": New evidence from investigation into Clovis Unified vice principal death
Show More
VIDEO: LAFD pilots rescue 3 people, 2 dogs from Woolsey Fire
Visalia police search for fraud, identity theft victims after suspect is arrested
Livingston man arrested for fatal hit and run in Merced
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
High speed rail construction now in the heart of strongest criticism
More News