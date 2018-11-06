HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Team of the Week: Mount Whitney High School

Let's meet our Me-n-Ed's team of the week--the Mount Whitney Pioneers.

Mount Whitney High School hadn't had a winning record since 2011.

In week seven they were facing another losing season before pulling off four straight wins including a 77-point blowout in the opening week of playoffs.

Like all the teams still alive--a Valley Championship is on their mind--something the Pioneers haven't won since 2006.

So this team will look to move on to the semifinals. Their matchup this Friday they are hosting five seeded Madera.
