Team of the Week: Mount Whitney High School

Mount Whitney High School hadn't had a winning record since 2011.In week seven they were facing another losing season before pulling off four straight wins including a 77-point blowout in the opening week of playoffs.Let's meet our Me-n-Ed's team of the week--the Mount Whitney Pioneers.Like all the teams still alive--a Valley Championship is on their mind--something the Pioneers haven't won since 2006.So this team will look to move on to the semifinals. Their matchup this Friday they are hosting five seeded Madera.