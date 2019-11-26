high school football

Team of the Week: Orosi Cardinals

By
OROSI, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Orosi Cardinals have advanced to the Division 6 Section Championship Game for the first time since 1998.

"They've had great programs in the past through the 60s, 70s, and 80s. Kind of fell off a little bit and now we're trying to bring Orosi back to football prominence," said third year head coach, Ben White.

The Cardinals have 11 wins on the season and are eyeing a berth to the state tournament for the first time in school history. Orosi's junior running back, Dominic Martinez, leads the section in touchdowns. The team averages 244 rushing yards per game.

"I brought him up as a freshman. He played in a playoff game as a freshman and this year he just exploded. 2,100 yards and 30 touchdowns he's a game-changer. They have to stop him if there going to beat us," White said.

Orosi has faced some tough teams this year, including 12-1 Caruthers. They pulled off a 23-14 win over Cal City in the semifinals; senior Freddi Arciga scored three touchdowns in the game.

"We play smashmouth football as the coach says it, and when teams that are competitive play us, we reflect what we learn from those good teams and players," Arciga said.

The Cardinals will take a five and a half hour road trip Friday morning to Bishop Union. Coach White says his team is used to playing on the road and the community has shown their support.

"We had three or four times as many fans as Cal City. The announcer told our fans to get off the field, get off the track, stand back," White said.

"Well, it feels pretty good, especially when you look at their side, and it seemed pretty dry. It gave us hope, to fight harder, and people wanted to see us succeed," Arciga said.

The Cardinals will travel to Bishop Union on Friday kick-off is at 5 pm.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsorosihigh school footballsportsfriday night football
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Friday Night Football - Semi-finals
ABC30's All Valley High School Football Team 20 years later
Good Sports: Buhach Colony senior makes positive impact on football field, community
Team of the Week: Selma Bears
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What to expect while traveling for Thanksgiving this week
CHP expects heavy traffic, hazardous driving conditions on Grapevine Wednesday
'Person of interest' named in fatal shooting of Tulare Co. woman
2 shot inside Bakersfield mall, police searching for suspect
Dust may have played factor in chain-reaction crash on HWY 41
Massive new snowmaking system lengthens season at China Peak
Fresno mass shooting: Hmong community struggles with painful memories as new year approaches
Show More
Non-profits scramble for last-minute donations ahead of Thanksgiving
Blaze burning above Santa Barbara prompts evacuations
Wild hogs attacked and killed woman found dead in front yard
Check out the hottest toys for Christmas 2019
2 arrested for multiple child molestation crimes in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News