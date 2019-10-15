Team of the Week: Redwood Rangers

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- With 84 players on varsity and a new head coach, the Redwood Rangers are having a turnaround season with a 7-0 record."What's really special is we had to come together fast in order to be a successful team," said head coach Kevin Scharton. "Taking 80 guys, about 8 or 9 coaches and bringing them all together and getting them all on the same page. Going out on Friday night has just been unreal."Scharton coached at Dinuba for 17 seasons before taking on his new role at Redwood High School. The Rangers had just four wins last year. They've opened up this season with a seven-game win streak."Coming back to my alma mater is a dream come true, probably for any coach," Scharton said.Last week The Rangers scored a late touchdown to edge past Golden West 42-38. Their defense has recorded 18 sacks, eight interceptions, and five fumble recoveries. Senior Linebacker Kaleb Wright is playing with his second broken arm this season and is ready to keep fighting till the end."It's a completely different attitude this year. We just run offense vs defense majority of practice, run some individual sessions but that makes us more prepared for the games," Wright said.Brian Brown has been a threat on offense for opposing teams with 16 receptions for 286 yards and four touchdowns. The senior Ranger joined the team this year after playing for the school's basketball team for the past two years."Honestly it's been an easy transition from not playing. We have a simple offense that's effective and people that I know that make it easy for me," Brown said.On Thursday, Redwood faces another 7-0 team in Hanford. The Bullpups are averaging 52 points per game."Big game that will possibly lead to the league title game and seeding for the playoff because we're both in division two," Scharton said."I'm confident in my defense and I feel like we have a good chance if anyone is going to shut them down it's going to be us." Wright said.The two unbeaten teams will go head to head this Friday night at Hanford. The kick-off is at 7:30 p.m.