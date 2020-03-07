Sports

NBA tells teams to prepare to play games without fans amid coronavirus fears

NEW YORK -- The NBA told its teams Friday that they should be developing processes in case it becomes necessary to play games without fans or media because of the coronavirus crisis.

The league sent a memo detailing potential actions teams could need to take "if it were to become necessary to play a game with only essential staff present."

The memo, obtained by The Associated Press, says teams should identify which team and arena people would be necessary to conduct games, and be able to communicate quickly with non-essential staff, as well as ticket holders and corporate partners.

Teams should also be prepared "for the possibility of implementing temperature checks on players, team staff, referees, and anyone else who is essential to conducting such a game in the team's arena."

Contents of the memo were first reported by The Athletic.

The letter also says teams should plan for scenarios in which media could attend games under revised media policies.

The league had already sent a memo to teams this week offering 10 recommendations to players with hopes of decreasing risks of getting the virus - among them, not taking items such as pens, markers, balls and jerseys from autograph seekers.

An NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament game on the campus of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, was played in an empty gym Friday in what was believed to be the first U.S. sports event held without fans because of the coronavirus, though an NCAA COVID-19 advisory panel said it is "not recommending cancellation or public spacing of athletic and related events scheduled to occur in public spaces across the United States."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew yorknbacoronavirusbasketballsports
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Break-in leads to deputy-involved shooting in Fresno County
Fresno State sexual assault victim speaks out after frat suspended
Merced man arrested after road rage shooting, police chase
Valley residents! Here's why you should fill out the 2020 census survey
Fresno adult daycare hit by thieves 3 times in 2 weeks
Demolition on Porterville library to start soon, allowing firefighters to return to Station 1
Porterville man sentenced to life in prison for murdering wife
Show More
Fresno residents stock up on supplies amid coronavirus fears
Significant delays on Highway 180 after driver hit pole
President Trump signs $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus in US
Fresno Police searching for AMPM thieves who stole beer, pointed gun at employee
Monster Jam returns to Fresno
More TOP STORIES News