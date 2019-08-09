baseball

Temporary stadium to be build at 'Field of Dreams' site

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was built for a movie and people definitely came to the theater to watch.

Now, Major League Baseball is building a temporary stadium at the site used in the movie 'Field of Dreams' and hope people will actually come to watch.

The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will actually play there next year.

A temporary, 8,000-seat ballpark will be built at the site where the 1989 movie was filmed to accommodate the first major league game played in Iowa.

A promotional video was tweeted by Major League Baseball featuring Fresno State's, and current New York Yankee, Aaron Judge.

Dimensions of the ballpark were not announced, though MLB posted a video of a rendering of the setup, which will include a pathway through the cornfield for fans and aspects of the White Sox's former Comiskey Park. The right-field wall will be broken up by windows to show the cornstalks beyond the wall.

The game will be played on August 13, 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsbaseball
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BASEBALL
White Sox, Yankees to play game on 'Field of Dreams' field in Iowa next season
Fan who threw 96 mph pitch lands MLB contract
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
Eat Food from All 30 Major League Baseball Stadiums at MLB FoodFest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested after allegedly committing sex acts with a minor
Inmate found and rearrested after failing to return to jail after compassionate release
Fresno County landlord accused of turning off tenant's utilities
Concealed weapons holders should 'exercise' rights, Tulare Co. Sheriff says
Police find 47 grams of meth and guns at Visalia home
Fresno man arrested after police find several guns during probation check
Two teens arrested after leading police on chase in northeast Fresno
Show More
Fresno Unified Board of Trustees votes unanimously to censure trustee Terry Slatic
4 dead, 2 injured in series of Orange County stabbings
Plywood sheet pierces car windshield on Highway 41 in Madera County
Once connected to murder, Fresno man facing life for Irvine crime
Substitute teacher arrested for possession of child pornography, police say
More TOP STORIES News