Time to saddle up for the 104th Clovis Rodeo!

The last weekend of April is here and that means it is time for the rodeo in Clovis.Thursday morning vendors were setting up booths and cooking tri-tip on the grill while cowboys got on the saddle for one last practice run."You are going to see bulls that have come in from all over the country, all over the western states, said Mark Thompson, Clovis Rodeo Director. "We've also got some top cowboys who are coming to ride."Thompson said opening night starts off with professional bull riding to get fans primed and ready for the four-day event.Rodeo Fans will also be treated to a concert Thursday night. Country music star Chris Janson will perform right after the professional bull riding event.The rodeo attracts hundreds of riders from across the country and the Central Valley including the Branco Family of Chowchilla."Oh gosh, you love it. I mean it is a part of you and you like the sport. It is good to watch, especially if your kids are in it," said Larry Branco.Larry Branco loves the hometown feeling of the Clovis Rodeo. His family has been involved with the rodeo for three generations.He followed his father's footsteps and now his sons are following his, they hope to compete in the finals this weekend."I use to rope cows and team rope as well. I really don't do it anymore. I focus mainly on the steer wrestling," said Stan Branco. "Man we live it and we try to breathe it, you know it is what we do every day."While many spectators are familiar with the Clovis Rodeo year after year there are first-time visitors.Some who followed all the cowboys out here to compete under the California sunshine."This is a lot warmer, a lot warmer," said Breanne Baty of Middleton, Idaho. "It gets better in the summer there but right now they don't have any rodeos in Idaho so they come to California."