SPORTS

US pairs figure skating champion John Coughlin commits suicide at 33

Caydee Denney and John Coughlin skate during the pairs short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships Thursday, 9, 2014 in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

KANSAS CITY, MIssouri --
John Coughlin, a two-time U.S. pairs champion recently suspended from figure skating, died by suicide in Kansas City, Missouri. He was 33.

U.S. Figure Skating released a statement Saturday and cited his sister, Angela Laune. The sister said in a Facebook post that her "wonderful, strong, amazingly compassionate brother John Coughlin took his own life. ... I have no words." There were no further details from her.

The Kansas City Police Department said in an email Saturday that officers responded to a call of a suicide at a house in the Country Lanes Estates neighborhood in Kansas City just before 5 p.m. Friday and found Coughlin's body. Sgt. Jacob Becchina declined to give specifics on the death.

Coughlin received an interim suspension from the U.S. Center for SafeSport and USFS on Thursday for unspecified conduct. He was barred from any activities sanctioned by the skating body or the U.S. Olympic Committee.

USA Today first reported the death.

USFS said it was "stunned' by the news and extended "heartfelt and deepest sympathies" to the family. The organization said it would have no further comment "until a later time."

The International Skating Union also said it was "shocked" and offered "kindest thoughts" in this "time of sorrow." Coughlin was chair of the ISU athletes commission and a member of a technical committee."

Coughlin won national pairs championships with two partners. He teamed with Caitlin Yankowskas in 2011 and with Caydee Denney the next year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsfigure skatingsuicideu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Paul Pogba 'more free' and 'happier' now that Jose Mourinho has gone - Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic says LA Galaxy 'will win' in 2019, discusses first year in MLS
Luke Walton is up to the challenge while LeBron recovers
Rockets hunt for help for Harden against Lakers
More Sports
Top Stories
Trump makes announcement on government shutdown
Man steals mail truck, crashes in Northwest Fresno
Man killed in Dos Palos shooting overnight
1st murder sentence commuted after passage of 'accomplice' law
21 horses and a dog found dead on North Carolina property
Motorola bringing back 'Razr' phone with a few upgrades
'Can't pay babysitters, can't make mortgage payments': Fresno federal workers talk about their plight
Fresno mechanic says customer drove off with own semi-truck without paying $21k repair bill
Show More
Fresno Police cracking down on gang violence
Inmate captured, less than a day after he escaped from Pleasant Valley State Prison
Authorities investigating suspicious death of elderly man at Fresno home
Jason Van Dyke sentenced to 81 months in prison
Trump to make 'major announcement' on shutdown tomorrow
More News