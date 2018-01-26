SPORTS

USA Gymnastics says entire board of directors will resign in wake of sex abuse scandal

Larry Nassar sits during his sentencing hearing Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

FRESNO, Calif. --
USA Gymnastics has confirmed that its entire board of directors will resign as requested by the U.S. Olympic Committee.

The move came Friday in the fallout from the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal. The former USA Gymnastics sports doctor has been pleaded guilty to molesting girls and young women. Some of the nation's top gymnasts, including Olympians Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, Simone Biles and Jordyn Wieber, said they were among his victims.

The USOC had threatened to decertify the gymnastics organization, which besides picking U.S. national teams is the umbrella organization for hundreds of clubs across the country. A handful of board members had stepped down, but the USOC said a wholesale change was needed.

The USOC has also demanded much tighter reporting from USA Gymnastics on reforms it is making. It also required all USAG staff and board members to complete various safety and ethics training courses over the next six months.
