Sports

Lynn Swann resigns as athletic director of USC

LOS ANGELES -- The University of Southern California is experiencing yet another shakeout of its staff with the announcement that athletic director Lynn Swann is stepping down, according to university officials.

Swann's resignation, effective immediately, was announced by USC president Carol Folt in a statement Monday.

The statement reads in part: "Lynn has been a leader on and off the field at USC for nearly five decades, and he will forever be a valued member of the Trojan family."

Lynn, 67, only served three years in the role, after stepping in back in 2016. The Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver spent nine years with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dave Roberts, special adviser to the president, will serve as the interim director the athletic department, while an appointed committee conducts a nationwide search for a permanent replacement.

This is a developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeleslos angeles countysouthern californiausc trojansusc
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Merced Co. Sheriff releases name of deputy shot in Dos Palos
Boat fire: FBI investigating whether criminal violation occurred
Man shot and killed after stabbing person at party in rural Merced County
Murder suspect found dead in Fresno Co. jail cell, apparent suicide
Police searching for suspects, vehicle possibly connected to Hanford double-shooting
Autistic boy found dead in pool at public park in Los Angeles
San Francisco will offer $2.5B for PG&E's power grid
Show More
Search warrants served in Santa Barbara boat fire investigation
Couple accused of spending $120K from accidental deposit
East central Fresno house fire leaves thousands of dollars in damage
Suspects assault store owner during armed robbery in Hanford
START HERE: Pres. Trump to visit North Carolina, ABC News Democratic presidential debate
More TOP STORIES News