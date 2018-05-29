Valley softball fans sing national anthem unaccompanied

Fans of two Valley high school teams have made national news, for all the right reasons.As Clovis High and Buchanan prepared to take to the field for the CIF Division I championship Friday night, an announcement was made: the National Anthem would not be played, because it had already been performed earlier in the day. (Several high school games were held at Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State on Friday.)That didn't go over well with the crowd, who booed after the announcement.Then something incredible happened: the crowd started singing the anthem without any music.ABC News reports that CIF officials have now said that the anthem will be played before every game at future events.Clovis High went onto win the game 6-3 behind an impressive performance by pitcher Danielle Lung, who has already committed to Fresno State.