GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Golden State Warriors meet with former President Obama

EMBED </>More Videos

The Golden State Warriors and former President Barack Obama reunited in the nation's capital nearly two years after their first visit.

WASHINGTON --
The Golden State Warriors and former President Barack Obama reunited in the nation's capital nearly two years after their first visit.

RELATED: Warriors honored by President Obama at the White House

The Dubs reportedly spent about an hour with the 44th President of the United States in Washington, DC.

PHOTOS: Obama honors Warriors at the White House

The meeting took place Thursday at Obama's office before the defending NBA champs beat the Wizards 126-118.

RELATED: Golden State Warriors react after President Trump's Twitter rant

Our sister network, ESPN says a member of the Warriors' staff, posted a photo of the group on Instagram that has since been deleted, but a reporter for The Mercury News posted the photo on Twitter.

RELATED: Donald Trump says Warriors not welcome at White House

A team official told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne that the Warriors' visit was arranged through Stephen Curry, who has become friendly with the former president over the years, but Curry played coy about how the meeting came about.

This is video of 2016 when the Warriors celebrated their 2015 NBA championship at the White House.

RELATED: Trump responds to NBA star Stephen Curry, says invitation to White House 'is withdrawn'

The Warriors have not visited the White House during Trump's presidency. President Donald Trump withdrew his invitation after Curry and other players made it clear they did not want to go to the White House to celebrate their 2017 win.

Full coverage on the Golden State Warriors here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State Warriorsstephen currypresident barack obamasportsbarack obamathe white housebasketballNBAPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldWashington DCOaklandSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors visit former President Barack Obama during D.C. trip
LeBron, Giannis to be captains of NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 17
Kevin Durant: 'Feels good' to impact hometown with Durant Center
Steve Kerr on possibility of four Warriors making ASG: Not that kind of season
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Padres returning to brown, gold color scheme starting in 2020
Athletics, Marco Estrada agree to 1-year deal
Warriors visit former President Barack Obama during D.C. trip
10-year-old proves Patriots cheat and wins science fair
More Sports
Top Stories
Trump announces deal to end government shutdown
7 face federal charges for aiding suspect in Newman Police officer's death
Fresno man indicted for distributing fentanyl that killed two people
Lyft driver rescues toddler wandering in freezing weather
12-year-old Texas boy charged with 24-year-old boxer's murder
Illinois volleyball coach recorded minors in bathroom: prosecutors
Olympic swimmer, Cal graduate, Nathan Adrian battling cancer
'Baby Shark' creators working on a show with Netflix
Show More
Proposal to charge up to $10 drive on SF's Lombard Street
Blood, screams, arrest: How an online first date turned into a nightmare
'It's a straight-up miracle': 1-year-old who survived near-drowning making recovery
15 arrested in connection with prostitution activity at massage parlor
Toddler found alive 3 days after he went missing in freezing cold
More News