WASHINGTON --The Golden State Warriors and former President Barack Obama reunited in the nation's capital nearly two years after their first visit.
RELATED: Warriors honored by President Obama at the White House
The Dubs reportedly spent about an hour with the 44th President of the United States in Washington, DC.
PHOTOS: Obama honors Warriors at the White House
The meeting took place Thursday at Obama's office before the defending NBA champs beat the Wizards 126-118.
RELATED: Golden State Warriors react after President Trump's Twitter rant
Our sister network, ESPN says a member of the Warriors' staff, posted a photo of the group on Instagram that has since been deleted, but a reporter for The Mercury News posted the photo on Twitter.
RELATED: Donald Trump says Warriors not welcome at White House
A team official told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne that the Warriors' visit was arranged through Stephen Curry, who has become friendly with the former president over the years, but Curry played coy about how the meeting came about.
This is video of 2016 when the Warriors celebrated their 2015 NBA championship at the White House.
RELATED: Trump responds to NBA star Stephen Curry, says invitation to White House 'is withdrawn'
The Warriors have not visited the White House during Trump's presidency. President Donald Trump withdrew his invitation after Curry and other players made it clear they did not want to go to the White House to celebrate their 2017 win.
Full coverage on the Golden State Warriors here.