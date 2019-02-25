SPORTS

WATCH: 7-year-old boy with one arm hits home run

Little League player Tommy Morrissey hit a home run at his season opener Saturday afternoon with just one arm!

Bria Kalpen
ST. LOUIS, Mo. --
Who says it always takes two to make a thing go right? Not Little League player Tommy Morrissey. He hit a home run at his season opener Saturday afternoon with just one arm!

Tommy was born missing most of his left arm, but that has not stopped him from hitting home runs for his Little League team, the St. Louis Cardinals, or from having batting practice against a retiree from the Major League. Just one week prior to the game, Tommy spent the day with the big St. Louis Cardinals and went up against retiree Christopher Carpenter for batting practice.

His all-star swing doesn't just hit home runs - it whips golf balls down the green, too! At age 3, Tommy was deemed a golf prodigy and appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show as well as Fox Sports with Tiger Woods.
