Monday night was a memorable one for San Jacinto Intermediate.Down by 14 points in the fourth quarter to the Southmore Bulldogs, the San Jacinto Tigers called a simple toss play to running back Jaylon Vela.Vela rolled into the end zone in his wheelchair, with the help of his brother, scoring a touchdown.Diagnosed with a cancerous tumor towards the end of the last school year, Vela's family made the decision to amputate his leg to prevent his cancer from spreading.A former student-athlete, Vela expressed interest in playing again a few weeks ago.San Jacinto head coach Ryan Nygaard and Southmore coach Eric Lewis agreed to run the special play, should the opportunity present itself.Vela celebrated the touchdown surrounded by his teammates, with both teams congratulating him on the biggest touchdown of his career.