SPORTS

Wheelchair-bound student and former athlete scores touchdown after leg amputation

EMBED </>More Videos

After losing his leg to cancer, wheelchair-bound Jaylon Vela scored a touchdown for San Jacinto Intermediate.

PASADENA, Texas --
Monday night was a memorable one for San Jacinto Intermediate.

Down by 14 points in the fourth quarter to the Southmore Bulldogs, the San Jacinto Tigers called a simple toss play to running back Jaylon Vela.

Vela rolled into the end zone in his wheelchair, with the help of his brother, scoring a touchdown.

Diagnosed with a cancerous tumor towards the end of the last school year, Vela's family made the decision to amputate his leg to prevent his cancer from spreading.

A former student-athlete, Vela expressed interest in playing again a few weeks ago.

San Jacinto head coach Ryan Nygaard and Southmore coach Eric Lewis agreed to run the special play, should the opportunity present itself.

Vela celebrated the touchdown surrounded by his teammates, with both teams congratulating him on the biggest touchdown of his career.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfootballcancerpasadena ISDPasadena
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
LA Galaxy's Zlatan Ibrahimovic has top selling jersey in MLS for 2018
LA Galaxy keep playoff hopes alive by taking 3-1 win in Minnesota
Rajon Rondo: 'Everyone wants to believe Chris Paul is a good guy'
Dodgers roll out all-righty lineup to face Chris Sale in Game 1
More Sports
Top Stories
21 businesses burglarized, at least $45,000 stolen in Fresno County
"Evidence does not support verdict" in Greyhound bus crash case
Small plane crashes on 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills
Fresno County passes zone change for new animal adoption center
New criminal case may answer social media questions about Clovis principal Gavin Gladding
Police release new photos of SUV and driver involved in Central Fresno hit and run
Two people found shot in Tulare Co; Highway closure for investigation
Report names 263 Catholic clergy accused of sexual misconduct in Bay Area
Show More
Fresno DA files accessory charges in hit-and-run killing of Clovis Unified vice principal
Hurricane Willa closes in on Mexican resort area
Mega Millions jackpot at $1.6 billion for winning numbers drawing tonight
6 kids dead, 12 sick in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
'No, no, no!' Utah student killed by ex-boyfriend was on phone with mom during murder, police say
More News