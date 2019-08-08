Sports

White Sox, Yankees to play game on 'Field of Dreams' field in Iowa next season

Ghost Players emerge from the cornfield at the "Field of Dreams" movie site in Dyersville, Iowa, in this undated file photo. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The Chicago White Sox will play the New York Yankees in Iowa next season on the site where the movie "Field of Dreams" was filmed, MLB announced Thursday.

A temporary 8,000 seat ballpark will be built in the corn on the Dyersville farm site where the 1989 movie was filmed. The White Sox and Yankees will then come for the game on Aug. 13, 2020.



"As a sport that is proud of its history linking generations, Major League Baseball is excited to bring a regular season game to the site of Field of Dreams," Commissioner Rob Manfred said. "We look forward to celebrating the movie's enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa."

Construction on the temporary ballpark will start next Tuesday, MLB said. The design of the ballpark will pay homage to the Comiskey Park, where the White Sox played from 1910-1990. The right field walls will include windows to show the cornfields around the ballpark and fans will walk along a pathway through the cornfield to get to the baseball diamond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsiowachicagonew yorkmlbnew york yankeeschicago white sox
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno man arrested after police find several guns during probation check
Two teens arrested after leading police on chase in northeast Fresno
Fresno Unified Board of Trustees votes unanimously to censure trustee Terry Slatic
Fresno County landlord accused of turning off tenant's utilities
4 dead, 2 injured in series of Orange County stabbings
Plywood sheet pierces car windshield on Highway 41 in Madera County
Concealed weapons holders should 'exercise' rights, Tulare Co. Sheriff says
Show More
Once connected to 9-year-old's murder, Fresno man facing life in prison for Irvine crime
Substitute teacher arrested for possession of child pornography, police say
Actor Danny Trejo helps save child in car crash
ICE agents arrest 680 in largest raids in at least 10 years
Fresno family tries to forgive 3 killers to honor father's loving legacy
More TOP STORIES News