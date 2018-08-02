AIR QUALITY

Wildfire smoke forces Yosemite High football to change practices

EMBED </>More Videos

For only the second time in two weeks, Yosemite High School football players were able to practice outside on Thursday.

By
OAKHURST, Calif. (KFSN) --
For only the second time in two weeks, Yosemite High School football players were able to practice outside on Thursday.

Smoke from the Ferguson Fire kept the Badgers in the gym for days.

"It'd be kind of smokey, you'd start wheezing," said Yosemite High quarterback Tyson Mansfield.

Mansfield says being in the confined space also made it difficult for them to execute drills.

"Timing between quarterbacks and receivers and even running backs getting through the holes, just the timing is all off," he said. "Because we're in a confined space, even with the grip, you can't get grip in the gym with tennis shoes."

But on Thursday, they were back on the field with their cleats.

Coach Chance Sigala does not know how long this will last since the 21-day old wildfire is still burning up the road.

"It's very visible, I've been able to walk outside and can tell it's a smoke cloud."

That is why he is often monitoring the air quality to make sure his 45 players are practicing in safe conditions.

"The firefighters around here put up some sensors, so we're able to get more accurate readings to figure out what the particle levels are and if they are low enough, we're practicing," Sigala said.

With the season opener around the corner, the athletes are just hoping the blaze will not interfere with the first kick off of the year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportshigh school footballhigh school sportsair qualitysmokewildfireforest fireOakhurst
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AIR QUALITY
Valley residents eligible for up to $9,500 to replace high polluting vehicles
Poor air quality in the Central Valley forcing several events to cancel or reschedule
Unhealthy air quality likely to impact schools when class is back in session next week
Smoke from several California wildfires trapped in the Central Valley
What kind of mask can help you breathe in bad air quality?
More air quality
SPORTS
DeMarcus Cousins signs Puma offer sheet; Nike has 10 days to match
Richard Sherman: Rule tweaks helping average QBs put up HOF numbers
Clayton Kershaw: No worries over not starting NLDS Game 1
Sharks aim to rebound vs. Kings
Forward Barclay Goodrow signs contract extension with Sharks
More Sports
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News