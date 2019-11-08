World championship boxing returns to Fresno for Veterans Day weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno has long had the largest Veterans Day parade in the country but this weekend a boxing bout will be added to the festivities.Chukchansi Park will play host and the fight will be on ESPN+."It's an outdoor venue which our city, our region has not experienced and when you do a fight in a baseball stadium and you do it right, you'll never forget it," said event organizer Rick Mirigian.The main event will feature Jamel "Semper Fi" Hearing (20-2, 10 KOs), who is the only Marine world champion, defending his title against undefeated Lamont Roach Jr. (19-0-1, 7 KOs)."It's definitely great to be a marine and be one of the only marines to be on this type of platform and stage. I have to just be smart. I can't overlook anybody," said Hearing.In the co-main event, IBF #1 heavyweight contender Kubret "The Cobra" Pulev (27-1, 14 KOs) will take on the youngest fighter in the history of the sport ever to turn pro, Gabriel Flores Jr. (15-0, 6 KOs)."Every time I come to Fresno they treat me really well, it's like a second home to me. I enjoy it here and I feel the love," said Flores Jr.Former Police Chief Jerry Dyer was also at Thursday's press conference to announce that $20,000 will go to the police activities league to refurbish the boxing gym at Romain playground.Jose Ramirez won't be fighting in the main event because he is preparing for a mandatory title defense that was just announced. However, the world champion will still be at Chukchansi for the fight where he will be doing a meet and greet with fans.The pride of Avenal will take on former titleholder Viktor Postol on February 1, 2020.All veterans and active duty/reserve service members will receive up to four free tickets for them and their family to attend the fight. You can pick up the tickets at the Chukchansi Park box office after providing proper identification.