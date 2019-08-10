Sports

Yankees GM Cashman mistaken for car thief, stopped at gunpoint

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman says he was stopped in Connecticut and forced from his vehicle at gunpoint by as many as nine police officers as he was leaving a gas station Friday.

Cashman, 52, said in an interview with the New York Post that his white Jeep Wrangler had been stolen and returned to him but that the New York City police had not cleared the vehicle from its stolen-car database.

"I had a welcoming committee descend upon me as I pulled out of that gas station," Cashman said.

Cashman was complimentary of the Connecticut officers and said he wasn't completely surprised by the circumstances thanks to a call he got from the Westchester County police in New York about his stolen car.

"They're clearly very professional and trained and they asked me to turn my car off, exit the vehicle, walk backwards towards them ... they were executing their duty," Cashman told the Post.

Cashman was driving to Norwalk, Connecticut, so his car could be processed for evidence there when he was stopped in Darien, he said.

"They searched my car, asked for my ID," he said. "I explained what was going on."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsaction news sportsbaseballnew york yankeescar theftmistaken identitynew york news
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sources: Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in Manhattan jail
40 dogs living in filthy conditions seized from Fresno County home
Family mourns couple killed in DUI crash along Hwy 65
Police on scene of deadly stabbing in central Fresno
Modesto rejects 'Straight Pride' event
California's only known wolf pack adds 3 pups
Toddler gunned down 3 months ago was hit by multiple bullets in his lower body
Show More
Cheyenne Wyllie to be sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison after changing plea
Inmate bus used to take kids to summer camp angers mom
Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans
4-year-old involved in ATV crash in Kings County has died, CHP says
Bodycam captures DUI driver crashing into patrol car in Madera
More TOP STORIES News