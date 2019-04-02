New changes to Chukchansi Park make ballpark experience more fan friendly

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Opening night always renews hope for fans.
The Fresno Grizzlies know fans like to venture out of their seats and they expect many of them to check out the brand new Fresno Social area along the third base line.
"As we looked around at the more modern ballparks, we tried to emulate some of the things we're seeing in some of the newer ballparks across the country," said team president Derek Franks. "Our fans are looking for unique experiences."
Franks says folks will be able to eat and drink in the left field corner and also watch other games on TV.
Several rows of seats were cleared out to make it easier to enjoy a hot dog, a soda or beer and the ballgame from a great vantage point.
"We think it's going to be a destination in the ballpark and we're (really) excited for what this is gonna be," Franks said.
The corners of the ballpark are where much of the renovations are taking place.
The Valley is known for its hot summers, but this season there will be new ways to cool off.
"In right field, we've got a Kids Zone. Brand new permanent Kids Zone. $1.3 million that includes a splash pad for the kids. Keep the kids and the families cool, and it's going to be iconic," Franks said.
About 2,000 seats have been taken out for all the new projects. The new areas are open to all fans with the price of admission.
On the second floor, the Kodiak Club has undergone a facelift, opening it up to visitors the moment they step out of the elevators.
The Grizzlies host the Reno Aces Thursday, April 4 at 7:05 p.m.
