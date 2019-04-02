fresno grizzlies

New changes to Chukchansi Park make ballpark experience more fan friendly

EMBED <>More Videos

The Fresno Grizzlies start their first season as the Washington Nationals Triple-A affiliate Thursday, April 4.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Opening night always renews hope for fans.

The Fresno Grizzlies know fans like to venture out of their seats and they expect many of them to check out the brand new Fresno Social area along the third base line.

"As we looked around at the more modern ballparks, we tried to emulate some of the things we're seeing in some of the newer ballparks across the country," said team president Derek Franks. "Our fans are looking for unique experiences."

Franks says folks will be able to eat and drink in the left field corner and also watch other games on TV.

RELATED: Fresno Grizzlies unveil new look for 2019 season

Several rows of seats were cleared out to make it easier to enjoy a hot dog, a soda or beer and the ballgame from a great vantage point.

"We think it's going to be a destination in the ballpark and we're (really) excited for what this is gonna be," Franks said.

The corners of the ballpark are where much of the renovations are taking place.

The Valley is known for its hot summers, but this season there will be new ways to cool off.

RELATED: Children's splash zone coming to Chukchansi Park

"In right field, we've got a Kids Zone. Brand new permanent Kids Zone. $1.3 million that includes a splash pad for the kids. Keep the kids and the families cool, and it's going to be iconic," Franks said.

About 2,000 seats have been taken out for all the new projects. The new areas are open to all fans with the price of admission.

On the second floor, the Kodiak Club has undergone a facelift, opening it up to visitors the moment they step out of the elevators.

The Grizzlies host the Reno Aces Thursday, April 4 at 7:05 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresno downtownbaseballfresnoeventscommunityfresno grizzlies
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO GRIZZLIES
Journey from intern to part of the Fresno Grizzlies ownership group
Children's splash zone coming to Chukchansi Park
Fresno Grizzlies unveil new look for 2019 season
Former Fresno Grizzlies owner dies in car crash in Oregon
TOP STORIES
Video shows man stealing lottery display case from Visalia liquor store
VIDEO: Clerk disarms robber with shotgun
Battle over street repair funding brews between city officials
Father gunned down outside his home in Selma
Livingston sees housing boom thanks to Bay Area commuters
Student art contest to honor resilience of 9/11 first responders, survivors
'Bizarre Easter egg hunt' at Winchester Mystery House
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman chased, stabbed at apartment complex
Rideshare safety concerns after student's murder
Narcan, pregnancy tests available in Las Vegas vending machine
Man leaves wife and 2 kids in car after leading police on chase
Rapper Nipsey Hussle killed, 2 wounded in LA shooting
More TOP STORIES News