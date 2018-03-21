SPORTS

Young South Valley Dodgers fan now social media star

EMBED </>More Videos

Visalia's Declan Riddle reaches out to Dodgers 3B Justin Turner on Twitter (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
When Dodgers star third baseman Justin Turner was injured in a spring training game on Monday night, a young South Valley boy knew just what to do.

Turner suffered a non-displaced fracture in his wrist when he was hit by a pitch in a game against the Oakland Athletics.

2-year-old Visalia native Declan Riddle, with help of his father Andrew, took to Twitter to offer his support by "kissing his boo boo" to make the baseball player feel better.


That got the attention of Turner who tweeted a thank you to the young Dodgers fan, who is from Visalia.



Chris Alvarez caught up with father and son to talk about Declan becoming a social media star.

"Our last 24 hours have been pretty crazy. My wife and I have been trying to keep up with website he's been posted on and what articles have been written about him. It's been pretty crazy got a lot of texts from friends about seeing him in different parts of the country. Declan is a little celebrity now, so we are just trying to keep up with him," said his father.

Declan added, "Go Dodgers!!!"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles DodgersvisaliaVisalia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
LeBron James praises Brandon Ingram after Lakers' first preseason win
Zlatan Ibrahimovic transfer not on AC Milan radar - Leonardo
Hyun-Jin Ryu gives Dodgers' rotation another dominant force
Jason Collins looks to future as Lakers celebrate their first Pride Night
Ryu sharp, Dodgers hit 3 HRs, beat Braves 6-0 in NLDS opener
More Sports
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News