Young South Valley Dodgers fan now social media star

@redturn2 My 2 year old was very concerned about your injury before bed time. Hope to see you back on the field sooner rather than later. pic.twitter.com/78wjt9N5rg — Andrew Riddle (@agr_dodgers22) March 20, 2018

Thank you for this!!! Brought a smile to my face. I’ll be back in no time lil buddy! How about a couple of tickets for my first game back? Go @Dodgers https://t.co/xm3BIILs0h — Justin Turner (@redturn2) March 20, 2018

When Dodgers star third baseman Justin Turner was injured in a spring training game on Monday night, a young South Valley boy knew just what to do.Turner suffered a non-displaced fracture in his wrist when he was hit by a pitch in a game against the Oakland Athletics.2-year-old Visalia native Declan Riddle, with help of his father Andrew, took to Twitter to offer his support by "kissing his boo boo" to make the baseball player feel better.That got the attention of Turner who tweeted a thank you to the young Dodgers fan, who is from Visalia.Chris Alvarez caught up with father and son to talk about Declan becoming a social media star."Our last 24 hours have been pretty crazy. My wife and I have been trying to keep up with website he's been posted on and what articles have been written about him. It's been pretty crazy got a lot of texts from friends about seeing him in different parts of the country. Declan is a little celebrity now, so we are just trying to keep up with him," said his father.Declan added, "Go Dodgers!!!"