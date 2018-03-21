Young South Valley Dodgers fan now social media star

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --When Dodgers star third baseman Justin Turner was injured in a spring training game on Monday night, a young South Valley boy knew just what to do.
Turner suffered a non-displaced fracture in his wrist when he was hit by a pitch in a game against the Oakland Athletics.
2-year-old Visalia native Declan Riddle, with help of his father Andrew, took to Twitter to offer his support by "kissing his boo boo" to make the baseball player feel better.
@redturn2 My 2 year old was very concerned about your injury before bed time. Hope to see you back on the field sooner rather than later. pic.twitter.com/78wjt9N5rg— Andrew Riddle (@agr_dodgers22) March 20, 2018
That got the attention of Turner who tweeted a thank you to the young Dodgers fan, who is from Visalia.
Thank you for this!!! Brought a smile to my face. I’ll be back in no time lil buddy! How about a couple of tickets for my first game back? Go @Dodgers https://t.co/xm3BIILs0h— Justin Turner (@redturn2) March 20, 2018
Chris Alvarez caught up with father and son to talk about Declan becoming a social media star.
"Our last 24 hours have been pretty crazy. My wife and I have been trying to keep up with website he's been posted on and what articles have been written about him. It's been pretty crazy got a lot of texts from friends about seeing him in different parts of the country. Declan is a little celebrity now, so we are just trying to keep up with him," said his father.
Declan added, "Go Dodgers!!!"