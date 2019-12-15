sports

Youth football team Tulare Patriots win world championship title

The Tulare Patriots, a Junior Pee-wee football team, just took a World Youth Football Championship title at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

They played against the Orting Cardinals of Washington, beating them 27-12.

This is the team's first national win.

The group consists of 9 to 11-years-old players.

According to Shadi Anaya, the team mom, the pee-wee team got invited to participate in a regional tournament for the Hall of Fame where they won the championship there and then got a bid to come participate at a national level in Ohio.

The Tulare Patriots are one of 2 Central Valley teams who earned a spot at the Pro Football Hall of Fame World Youth Championship.

The Edison Tigers play on Sunday for their chance to win a title.

After Saturday's win, a press conference was held for the Tulare Patriots.

The team then celebrated with pizza and hot chocolate. They have more activities planned throughout the day to continue the celebration.

The team would like to thank everyone who donated money to help get them to Ohio. $25,000 was raised to send 27 players and 6 coaches there.
