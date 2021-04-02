Fresno County officials warn against Easter, Spring Break gatherings

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With Spring Break here and the holiday weekend upon us, Fresno County health experts are reminding everyone we are still in a pandemic."Still wear the masking and physical distancing because we are not out of the woods yet," says David Luchini with the Fresno County Public Health Department.With the county now in the 'substantial' red tier, Luchini says there's a possibility we could move into the less restrictive orange tier this month.To do that, Fresno County would need to remain in the red tier for three weeks.Luchini says in the best case scenario, Fresno County could move into the orange tier by April 21st.But with Easter quickly approaching and large-scale events resuming, experts are concerned we could see a rise in cases that would set us back."I don't think that we are going to see the hospitalizations and deaths that we have seen, but I think we will see increases in our younger population," says John Zweifler, a medical consultant with the Fresno County Public Health Department.To combat the spread, health officials are urging people to get the vaccine as soon as they're able to make an appointment.Joe Prado says on a weekly basis the county is able to administer more than 40,000 doses a week.That number is expected to increase as the month progresses."If you are not vaccinated your chances of getting COVID are 20 times more than someone who is vaccinated," says Zweifler.Officials with the Health Department are looking at adding another mass vaccination site as well as increasing mobile vaccination clinics before eligibility opens to everyone in two weeks.Health officials are asking those who are planning to gather this Easter, to do so outdoors and limit the amount of people.They say should we see a significant rise in cases, we could fall back into the 'widespread' purple tier.