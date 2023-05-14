Fresno Spring Carnival closes early Saturday following "disturbances"

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Spring Carnival at the Fresno Fairgrounds will go on for its last day but will be watched closely by Fresno Police.

Reports of a shooting were debunked by Fresno Police in an email to Action News early Sunday morning.

Police say no shooting occurred and the carnival closed early due to "disturbances" involving several teenagers.

No one was reported injured.

Police want fairgoers to enjoy themselves at the carnival and ask to act responsibly.

Fairground officials say the Spring Carnival will enforce a youth policy Sunday.

All kids under 18 will need to be accompanied by an adult.

The carnival is free.

Parking is 10 dollars and the gates open at noon. The carnival will close at 9 p.m.