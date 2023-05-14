WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Fresno Spring Carnival closes early Saturday following "disturbances"

KFSN logo
Sunday, May 14, 2023 5:25PM
ABC30 Central CA | Action News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC30 Central CA | Action News

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Spring Carnival at the Fresno Fairgrounds will go on for its last day but will be watched closely by Fresno Police.

Reports of a shooting were debunked by Fresno Police in an email to Action News early Sunday morning.

Police say no shooting occurred and the carnival closed early due to "disturbances" involving several teenagers.

No one was reported injured.

Police want fairgoers to enjoy themselves at the carnival and ask to act responsibly.

Fairground officials say the Spring Carnival will enforce a youth policy Sunday.

All kids under 18 will need to be accompanied by an adult.

The carnival is free.

Parking is 10 dollars and the gates open at noon. The carnival will close at 9 p.m.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
Watch Live
ON NOW