Sprouts, Nordstrom Rack and Barnes & Noble to open soon in Visalia

The new additions also add convenience for residents who enjoy shopping closer to home.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Grocery shopping, deals on clothing, and a place to read and buy books: that's what Visalia locals can look forward to in the coming months.

The renovation project by Paynter Realty & Investments will revamp parts of Visalia's Sequoia Mall on South Mooney Blvd. and Caldwell Avenue.

The property has only been partially occupied for the last ten years.

That's set to change as a new Nordstrom Rack is scheduled to open October 5, followed by Sprouts in early November and Barnes and Noble later that month.

"It has been kind of a vacant corner for a long time. Sears was the last real big anchor hanging in there. So he is developing this area. This is one of the busiest intersections in the City of Visalia, so we are really excited," said Visalia Mayor Brian Poochigian.

Down the road, there is also a new Aldi grocery store and a new Starbucks coffee shop coming to town.

They're part of the city's three-tier development plan.

"Concentric growth is something that has been around for 20-plus years, and we are really seeing it come into fruition now that we are in the second tier. We kept tiers nice and tight, so if you see it really here, you don't see large gaps. Everything is nice and tight. You can get from one end of the city within 10 to 15 minutes," mentioned Mayor Poochigian.

He also says this is something city leaders before him had been working on for years.

Now that it's finally coming to fruition, Brian says people can look forward to an improved local economy with more job availability.

The new additions also add convenience for residents who enjoy shopping closer to home.

"It's gonna be neat having something different to shop and look at instead of having to go somewhere else. Stay local," says Visalia resident Jo Watkins.

If you are interested in applying to Sprouts, you can click here.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.