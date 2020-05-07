COVID-19 fallout: Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno indoor cycling studio is one of the latest victims from the fallout of the COVID-19 outbreak.In a letter to members this week, the owners of Spyn Cycle Studio in northeast Fresno said it's staying closed for good.The business at First and Herndon opened in early September 2019, but the owners say it's been a struggle since the virus hit because the studio had not been open long enough to turn profitable.And once the statewide 'stay at home' orders took effect in late March, many clients canceled their membership.Spyn Cycle is also selling all its equipment, including the stationary bikes, for $1,500 each.