Coronavirus

COVID-19 fallout: Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down

The business at First and Herndon is also selling all its equipment, including the stationary bikes, for $1,500 each.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno indoor cycling studio is one of the latest victims from the fallout of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a letter to members this week, the owners of Spyn Cycle Studio in northeast Fresno said it's staying closed for good.

The business at First and Herndon opened in early September 2019, but the owners say it's been a struggle since the virus hit because the studio had not been open long enough to turn profitable.

And once the statewide 'stay at home' orders took effect in late March, many clients canceled their membership.

Spyn Cycle is also selling all its equipment, including the stationary bikes, for $1,500 each.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnobusinesscoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Yosemite Unified distributes free 'smart' thermometers to families
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
More TOP STORIES News