SQF Complex Fire: 167,915 acres burned, 70% contained, latest evacuation orders

On Thursday, CAL FIRE closed the Mountain Home Demonstration State Forest and Balch Park Campground. Officials say the parks are being closed for public safety, as there are lots of dead trees after the fire.
The parks may not reopen until May of 2022.
Bear Creek Road above the Mountain Home Camp and Balch Park Road above the Happy Camp community is also closed.
The Castle and Shotgun fires combined have been damaged 232 structures. CAL FIRE said. Fifteen firefighters have been injured while battling the blaze.
Crews expect the wildfire to be contained by October 10.
Tulare County Fire Chief Charlie Norman says the complex fire surpassed the 2002 McNally Fire which burned 150,696 acres.
Tulare County officials are carrying out damage assessment. If you are worried about your property and want them to assess it, visit here for more information.
Tulare County residents can now check the status of their homes in the fire zone. A new interactive map based on preliminary information allows users to enter their address and click on icons to see information about damage, along with photos. A new hotline has also been established for support and services. The number is 559-802-9790.
EVACUATION ORDERS
Pyles Camp, Lloyd Meadows, Mountain Home, Horn and Cahoon Mountain and adjacent roads.
An evacuation order means there is an immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access.
EVACUATION WARNINGS
Redwood Drive, Alpine Village, Sequoia Crest, Mountain Aire, Rogers Camp, Cedar Slope, Coy Flat, Ponderosa, Pier Point, Camp Nelson, Doyle Springs, South Fork, Springville, all points between Globe Drive and Balch Park Rd, Mineral King, Silver City, South Ford Drive,
An evacuation warning means there is a potential threat to life or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate and those with pets/livestock should leave now.
You can register for evacuation alerts here for Tulare County: alerttc.com. A new map was released that shows evacuation areas, which can be found here.
EVACUEE RESOURCES
RV/Trailer Parking: If you've been displaced by the SQF Complex Fire, and you have an RV or trailer, you can call 211 for assistance finding available locations to park.
Animals/Livestock: Tulare County Animals Services announced that large animals could be brought to the Woodlake Rodeo Grounds, Porterville Fairgrounds, and Tulare County Animal Service's main shelter, Mondays through Sundays from 8 am to 5 pm. You can call 559-636-4050 to arrange pick-up or drop-off.
Salvation Army: Families who have been displaced by the SQF Complex Fire and need items can request them by emailing fire@unitedwaytc.org
HOW TO HELP
The Salvation Army is accepting donations for people who've been forced from their homes due to the SQF Complex Fire.
You can drop off bottled water, non-perishable food and hygiene products at the following locations.
314 E. San Joaquin, Tulare, CA
Monday and Tuesday, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (closed 12:30-1:30 p.m.)
Wednesday, 2-5:00 p.m.
1501 W. Main St, Visalia, CA
Thursday and Friday, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (closed 12:30-1:30 p.m.)
Wednesday, 8:00 a.m.-noon
Call 559-687-2520 for more information.
Porterville Parenting Network
770 N. Main Street, Porterville, CA
Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Phone: 559-793-2527