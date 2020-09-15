Intense doorbell video shows SQF Complex Fire approaching Tulare Co. home

WILDFIRE TRACKER: Track wildfires across Central California and the state
A new Ring doorbell video shows an intense wall of flames moving toward a house in Cedar Slope.
The viewer who shared the video with Action News said the camera cut out before the blaze reached the house. The extent of damage to the home was not immediately known.

Several evacuation orders have been issued as the flames move closer to the mountain communities in Tulare County.
The SQF Complex Fire is currently more than 100,000 acres, and only 12% contained.
