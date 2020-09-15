wildfire

Intense doorbell video shows SQF Complex Fire approaching Tulare Co. home

The video camera cut out before the blaze reached the house.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The SQF Complex Fire continues to rage throughout the Sequoia National Forest in Tulare County.

WILDFIRE TRACKER: Track wildfires across Central California and the state

A new Ring doorbell video shows an intense wall of flames moving toward a house in Cedar Slope.

The viewer who shared the video with Action News said the camera cut out before the blaze reached the house. The extent of damage to the home was not immediately known.

Watch the intense video in the video player above.

RELATED: SQF Complex Fire: 107,101 acres burned, 12% contained; latest evacuation orders

Several evacuation orders have been issued as the flames move closer to the mountain communities in Tulare County.

The SQF Complex Fire is currently more than 100,000 acres, and only 12% contained.

WATCH | Some stay behind as SQF Complex Fires close in on Tulare County communities
EMBED More News Videos

For nearly one month now, the SQF Complex Fires have been raging in the Sequoia and Inyo National Forests. They have torched more than 101,000 acres and containment is at only 12%.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countysequoia national forestfirewildfiretulare county
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILDFIRE
SQF Complex Fire: 107,101 acres burned, 12% contained
Creek Fire: 220,025 acres burned with 16% containment
Kamala Harris visiting Fresno today for wildfire briefing
West Coast fires are having an impact on NYC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 220,025 acres burned with 16% containment
Kamala Harris visiting Fresno today for wildfire briefing
SQF Complex Fire: 107,101 acres burned, 12% contained
Video shows Creek Fire overrun firefighters trying to save neighborhood
Creek Fire: Some can go home after evacuation orders lifted
Fresno Co. judge orders Immanuel Schools to 'cease and desist' in-person instruction
Some stay behind as SQF Complex Fires close in on Tulare Co. communities
Show More
Central California coronavirus cases
Air quality remains unhealthy for Central Valley today
Woman killed by car after falling onto central Fresno roadway
Sequoia National Park shut down completely due to wildfire threat
Louisville to pay $12M to Breonna Taylor's mom in settlement
More TOP STORIES News