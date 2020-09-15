Intense doorbell video shows SQF Complex Fire approaching Tulare Co. home

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=6423393" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> For nearly one month now, the SQF Complex Fires have been raging in the Sequoia and Inyo National Forests. They have torched more than 101,000 acres and containment is at only 12%.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The SQF Complex Fire continues to rage throughout the Sequoia National Forest in Tulare County.A new Ring doorbell video shows an intense wall of flames moving toward a house in Cedar Slope.The viewer who shared the video with Action News said the camera cut out before the blaze reached the house. The extent of damage to the home was not immediately known.Several evacuation orders have been issued as the flames move closer to the mountain communities in Tulare County.The SQF Complex Fire is currently more than 100,000 acres, and only 12% contained.